CAL plane clips tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

Investigations are currently underway into an incident at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, where the tail section of a parked Fly Jamaica plane was knocked off by a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) craft as it was pulling into the apron yesterday morning.

No one was injured and all passengers onboard the flight were able to leave for their respective destinations with their luggage. However, outgoing CAL and Fly Jamaica flights were cancelled as a result of the incident.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the incident, while CAL is also conducting its own separate probe.

CAL's team out of Trinidad arrived in Guyana yesterday and started gathering its information.