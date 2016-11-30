Central Corentyne Chamber decries VAT on water, power

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) yesterday called on the Government of Guyana to withdraw the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) on the consumption of electricity and water.

In a press release, the CCCC said that the imposition was a real “sleight of the hand” operation by Finance Minister Winston Jordan who reduced VAT by 2% then came through the back and tacked it back on an already burdened population. The announcements were made in Monday’s 2017 budget presentation.

“The majority of Guyanese pay more than $10,000 for electricity and $1,500 for water monthly, this means their bills will automatically go up by 14% which may work out to more than the salary increases they will get,” the release contended.

