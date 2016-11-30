Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

A Diamond man is now dead after an early morning accident along the Soesdyke Public Road that also left his car split in two.

Herman David, 33, of 1538, Section B Diamond Housing Scheme, was the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident, which occurred at 4.55am, when he collided with a truck.

At the time, David was returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri after dropping off his wife.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan said based on preliminary investigations, David was proceeding north along the western carriageway in his car, PPP 9168, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of a truck, GKK 2143, which was parked about four feet off the western parapet. It is believed that David was speeding at the time.

As a result of the impact, David was flung out through the front windscreen of his vehicle. He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.