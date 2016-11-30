Importers of food and drugs must present free sale certificate

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday underscored that importers of food and drugs must be ready to produce a Health or Free Sale Certificate to frontline officers at Customs Excise and Trade Operations.

GRA’s position would be seen as reinforcing the warnings that have been issued by the Guyana Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) which has clashed with a number of importers in recent months over this matter.

In a press release yesterday GRA noted that the supporting document is required for submission to GRA's Entry Processing Unit at Head Office and Regional Locations for processing along with the other supporting documents which usually accompany Customs Declarations.