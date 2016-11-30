Kuru Kururu, Yarrowkabra among four new NDC areas
- Jordan
There will be four new Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in 2017, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan announced in his budget presentation on Monday.
Jordan explained that in an attempt to enable the citizens to have direct control over the development of their communities, Kuru Kururu and Yarrowkabra, in Region 4, Baracara, in Region 6, and Aranaputa, in Region 9, will all be designated NDCs.
This is in addition to the identification of capital towns for Regions 3, 4 and 5. Mahdia has already been identified as the capital town in Region 8.
“These capital towns will serve as the official seat of governance and the central hub for the provision of public services,” Jordan explained.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
-
‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House
Comments
About these comments