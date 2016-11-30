Kuru Kururu, Yarrowkabra among four new NDC areas

There will be four new Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in 2017, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan announced in his budget presentation on Monday.

Jordan explained that in an attempt to enable the citizens to have direct control over the development of their communities, Kuru Kururu and Yarrowkabra, in Region 4, Baracara, in Region 6, and Aranaputa, in Region 9, will all be designated NDCs.

This is in addition to the identification of capital towns for Regions 3, 4 and 5. Mahdia has already been identified as the capital town in Region 8.

"These capital towns will serve as the official seat of governance and the central hub for the provision of public services," Jordan explained.