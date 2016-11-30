Man found not guilty in murder of drinking buddy

Devindra Ruplall was yesterday cleared of his drinking partner’s murder after a jury found him not guilty of committing the capital offence as well as the lesser count of manslaughter.

Ruplall was on trial for the capital charge, which stated that on January 16, 2014, at Dochfour Village, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Suresh Goberdan, called ‘Bud.’

After deliberating for about two hours, the jury returned its unanimous not-guilty verdicts for murder and manslaughter, upon which they were also directions by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

After the verdicts were read, Justice Barlow told Ruplall that he was free to go, but not before cautioning him to ensure that wisdom prevails in his consumption of alcohol.