No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

While promising a speedy trial, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday once again refused to grant bail to the two women charged with offering a bribe to a policeman investigating the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Sharmila Inderjali, 45, and Maryanna Lionel, 25, are jointly charged with corruptly offering $4 million to police officer Kamal Pitama, on November 19, at Eve Leary, to forego charges against Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, Niran Yacoob, who were in custody for the murder, as well as then suspect Marcus Brian Bisram, who is Inderjali’s son.

Attorney Stanley Moore, who represents the two women, on Monday renewed a bail application, while saying the accused were entitled to their release. He said the law has made provision for the women to be granted bail until their trial.