Number 60 man chopped to death
-suspect in custody
A Number 60 Village, Corentyne man was chopped to death after a dispute with another man at his home on Monday night.
The body of Ravi Kumar Sharma, also known as ‘Kasho,’ 25, was found with visible chop wounds next to the fence of the home he shared with his mother, Devika Deo, who made the gruesome discovery.
“Place been a get bright and when me come me walk in and me say aye ‘Bai, get up you behind from deh, you a drink rum and lie down all about,’” Deo said, while noting that her son was a known alcoholic.
"Me walk up lil bit more, me see this thing and me start holla… Me run till a backyard and then me…
