Private sector calls on City Council to re-examine parking meter project

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has urged the Mayor and City Councillors to re-examine the feasibility and impact of implementing parking meters in Georgetown.

“It is our view, that other and more efficient methods of generating revenues can be considered for the improvement of the financial affairs of the city. We are willing to meet to discuss these options,” PSC Chairman Edward Boyer wrote in a letter, dated November 24, to Mayor Patricia Chase-Green.

The controversial parking meter deal, signed between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and Smart City Solutions (SCS), is intended to generate much needed revenue for the city. The meters are expected to be installed in the central business hub of the town before the year ends.