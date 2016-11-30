Suspects in Tuschen hotel murder for court today

The two suspects in custody in relation to the 2012 Double Day Hotel murder are likely to be charged today.

A police source told Stabroek News that based on legal advice sought, the two are likely to appear in a city court, where they will be charged jointly with the murder of Sideek Juman.

Juman’s body was pulled out of the Tuschen hotel’s pool on November 19, 2012. At the time of the discovery, there were visible marks of violence about his body and his head was swollen.

A post-mortem examination proved that he died from asphyxiation and that "blunt trauma to head" also contributed significantly to his death.