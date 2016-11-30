Teen charged with killing drinking partner

A 17-year-old yesterday faced a murder charge when he appeared before a city court.

The teen was brought before Magistrate Dylon Bess and was read the charge at an in-camera hearing.

It is alleged that he murdered Barima farmer Junior Moses last Wednesday at Ela Landing, Barima, North West District.

The teen was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on December 6 before the Chief Magistrate.

According to police reports, the teen and Moses were allegedly consuming alcohol when an argument ensued between the two. During this time, the defendant allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim once and escaped. Moses was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.