Tenders opened for Wismar bridge

Tenders were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the feasibility study and design for the construction of a bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, Linden.

The companies and their bids are as follows:

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy for the Feasibility Study and Design for the Construction of a Bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, Region 10

Ministry of Agriculture-ASDU

Supply of Motor Vehicle (New) for ASDU

Ministry of the Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs

Supply of Reconditioned Mini Buses for Indigenous Communities

Ministry of Finance

Supply of Training Equipment for Training Room

Ministry of Business

Construction of Transformer pads at Belvedere Industrial Estate

Ministry of Communities CIIP

Construction of a Concrete Trestle at Barakara Health Centre, Canje River, Region No. 6

Upgrading of Whim Community Centre Ground, Region No.6

Office of the Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of Security Service 2017

Ministry of the Presidency

Procurement of Vehicles

Procurement of 50 Desktop Computers