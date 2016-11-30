Tenders opened for Wismar bridge
Tenders were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the feasibility study and design for the construction of a bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, Linden.
The companies and their bids are as follows:
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy for the Feasibility Study and Design for the Construction of a Bridge across the Demerara River at Wismar, Region 10
Ministry of Agriculture-ASDU
Supply of Motor Vehicle (New) for ASDU
Ministry of the Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs
Supply of Reconditioned Mini Buses for Indigenous Communities
Ministry of Finance
Supply of Training Equipment for Training Room
Ministry of Business
Construction of Transformer pads at Belvedere Industrial Estate
Ministry of Communities CIIP
Construction of a Concrete Trestle at Barakara Health Centre, Canje River, Region No. 6
Upgrading of Whim Community Centre Ground, Region No.6
Office of the Guyana Elections Commission
Provision of Security Service 2017
Ministry of the Presidency
Procurement of Vehicles
Procurement of 50 Desktop Computers
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
-
‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House
Comments
About these comments