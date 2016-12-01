Brazilian held over Cuyuni backdam murder

A Brazilian national is in police custody assisting with the investigation into the alleged murder of his workmate, Kido Lewis, age unknown of Quataman Village, North Rupununi, whose body which bore multiple wounds, was discovered inside of a pit at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River yesterday morning, the police say.

Enquiries disclosed that about 1600h. on Tuesday last, the suspect and Lewis were seen leaving their mining camp but only the suspect returned later that evening. About 1000h. yesterday, the General Manager and a group of workers made the discovery after they followed a trail of blood some distance away from the Mining Camp. The matter was reported and the suspect was arrested.

Investigation in progress.