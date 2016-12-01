Budget measures will have negative impact on growth, economy – Ram and McRae analysis

In its detailed analysis of budget 2017, chartered accounting firm Ram and McRae says the proposed budget measures if implemented will have a negative impact on the economy and growth.

“In our view, the achievement of the projected growth will be extremely difficult, if not impossible to achieve”, Ram and McRae said.

The survey also criticised the proposed revamping of the VAT regime.

“The proposals in relation to VAT are substantial but represent a substantial rejection of the main principle of a VAT system. Items such as medical services and prescription drugs will now be subject to VAT – it is hard to believe that this is what was intended. But the Minister only focused on Water and Electricity. We have tested the proposals and found them to cause an increase in prices including on a most basic food item – bread. At the practical level, these proposals will therefore be inflationary”, Ram and McRae said.

It called on Finance Minister Winston Jordan to rethink his position on the proposed VAT changes.

It also labelled as “absurd” the proposed amendment to the Income Tax Act to allow for garnishing of funds from a taxpayer’s bank account for non-payment of tax.

The analysis also described as “completely unacceptable” the proposed amendment to the VAT Act to allow the GRA Commissioner-General to issue a direction to prevent a person owing tax under the Act from leaving Guyana.

The findings of the Ram and McRae analysis are to the left of this section. It is also available in today’s print edition of Stabroek News.

More in Local News

Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan (third, right) engages Coordinator of SEACOP Karen Clarke (second, right). Looking on are High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana Greg Quinn (right), EU Ambassador Jernej Videtic (fourth, left), Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum (left) and others.

Guyana enlists in fight against cocaine trade at sea

Mario Parasram is the owner of Rio Designs, a company that provides t-shirt, mugs, key rings and other printing services.

USAID completes SKYE project

default placeholder

Theft charge against former Gold Board lab tech dismissed

default placeholder

Jagdeo consulting civil society on new GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

Demerara Bank corrects solar system cost

default placeholder

CARISECURE project launched…

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan (left), Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud (right) and Sade Jones, a student of the Green Acres Primary School during the cutting of the ribbon.

Fitness centre for cops inaugurated

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  2. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  3. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  4. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification: