Jagdeo consulting civil society on new GECOM Chairman
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo has begun a series of consultations with civil society groups over the next Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.
A release yesterday from Jagdeo’s office said that he had “in pursuit of the practice of inclusionary -democracy …provided an opportunity for citizens’ participation through their respective organizations in the process of the nomination of individuals to be submitted to the President for selection of the new Chairman”.
The release said that yesterday he led a delegation of People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Parliamentarians that
