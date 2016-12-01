Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

A 61-year-old woman is now dead and a number of other persons, including three foreigners were injured yesterday morning following a three-vehicle collision along the Mahaicony Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is retired Deputy Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine Esme Pamela Rockliff, a mother of four, who resided at Lot 6 ‘L’ Enterprise, Mahaicony, ECD.

The police said last night they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the three-vehicular accident on the Fellowship Public Road, ECD which occurred about 10:30 hrs. yesterday. In a statement, the police said that…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.