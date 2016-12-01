Theft charge against former Gold Board lab tech dismissed

A former laboratory technician attached to the Guyana Gold Board, who was charged earlier this year with stealing $2.1 million in gold from his employer, had the charge against him dismissed yesterday.

It had been alleged that on February 19, at Brickdam, Ronald Singh stole 8.9 ounces of gold, valued at $2,153,000, property of the Guyana Gold Board.

During yesterday’s court proceedings before Magistrate Judy Latchman, Attorney George Thomas, who represented the defendant, submitted that his client should not be called upon to lead a defence as the prosecution had failed to prove its case.

He argued that there was no marking on the gold mentioned in the charge to prove that it was the property of the Guyana Gold Board.