Theft charge against former Gold Board lab tech dismissed

A former laboratory technician attached to the Guyana Gold Board, who was charged earlier this year with stealing $2.1 million in gold from his employer, had the charge against him dismissed yesterday.

It had been alleged that on February 19, at Brickdam, Ronald Singh stole 8.9 ounces of gold, valued at $2,153,000, property of the Guyana Gold Board.

During yesterday’s court proceedings before Magistrate Judy Latchman, Attorney George Thomas, who represented the defendant, submitted that his client should not be called upon to lead a defence as the prosecution had failed to prove its case.

He argued that there was no marking on the gold mentioned in the charge to prove that it was the property of the Guyana Gold Board.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

The other minibus that was involved in the accident

Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan (third, right) engages Coordinator of SEACOP Karen Clarke (second, right). Looking on are High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana Greg Quinn (right), EU Ambassador Jernej Videtic (fourth, left), Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum (left) and others.

Guyana enlists in fight against cocaine trade at sea

Mario Parasram is the owner of Rio Designs, a company that provides t-shirt, mugs, key rings and other printing services.

USAID completes SKYE project

default placeholder

Jagdeo consulting civil society on new GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

Demerara Bank corrects solar system cost

default placeholder

CARISECURE project launched…

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan (left), Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud (right) and Sade Jones, a student of the Green Acres Primary School during the cutting of the ribbon.

Fitness centre for cops inaugurated

Samantha Sheoprashad

Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  2. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  3. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  4. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched