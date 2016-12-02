Guard shot but bid to steal E.C. Vieira payroll foiled

Quick action by a 52-year-old driver/security guard of E.C. Veira Investment located at Houston, EBD, this afternoon resulted in an armed bandit being forced to abandon his mission of stealing the company’s wages from his vehicle and dropping his loaded pistol in the process at Peter’s Hall, EBD, about 1350h. this afternoon.

Police say that investigations revealed that the victims were returning to Houston in the company’s motor car and whilst at Peter’s Hall in slow moving traffic, the armed bandit approached the security guard Lionel Nixon who was in the front passenger seat and discharged a round at him, shattering the front wind screen and injuring his upper left leg, the driver Joseph Ferria who was armed with a licensed handgun discharged his firearm at the bandit, who immediately dropped his 9mm Beretta pistol with sixteen live matching rounds and fled the scene on a waiting CG motorcycle, escaping in a northerly direction, police said.

Nixon was rushed to a private hospital where he is admitted, awaiting to undergo surgery. One spent shell was recovered at the scene by investigators.