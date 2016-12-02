Two held after early morning armed robbery at Meadow Bank fish depot

Two of the three suspects in an early morning robbery today at Meadow Bank, EBD, were apprehended minutes after the commission of the crime, with an unlicensed firearm and eight live rounds.

One of the duo was shot by the police and is under guard at the GPHC, police said.  Stolen articles were recovered.

About 00:45h. hours three males, one armed with a handgun stormed the “Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot” at the Meadow Bank, Wharf, Ruimveldt, held the Supervisor, Shane Robin, at gun point and carted off a camera, a DVR, a radio set and other articles. During the process, the 29 yrs. supervisor was struck on his head by the armed bandit, causing a laceration.

A public-spirited citizen who witnessed the robbery summoned the police who responded within minutes and confronted the men in front of the depot.

During the confrontation, one of the unarmed suspects was shot to both legs and the other with the firearm ran in the said depot where they committed the robbery and concealed himself in the ceiling but was extracted shortly after with an unlicensed 9MM pistol with eight live rounds. The other suspect managed to escape and stringent efforts are being made to have him apprehended.

The shot suspect who is 40 yrs. and of Bushy Park, E.B.E. was rushed to the G.P.H.C. where he underwent surgery and was admitted under police guard. The suspect with the firearm is 25yrs. and resides at 5th Avenue Diamond E.B.D. The victim was escorted to the G.P.H.C. where he was treated and sent away, police said.

Investigations are in progress.

The recovered gun (Police photo)
The recovered gun (Police photo)

 

