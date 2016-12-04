Team heads to Kato after meningitis death

Meningitis has claimed the life of a child living in Kato, Region Eight and has left his brother hospitalized in a serious condition, Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr. Karen Cummings said last evening while informing that a team will be heading into the area today to investigate.

Stabroek News contacted Dr Cummings after receiving reports that there was a meningitis outbreak in the Region. She expressed knowledge of two cases, one of which was fatal. She said that the second child is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Cummings stressed that she does not have all the information. She explained that meningitis is the inflammation of the brain. She said that she did not want to speak too much on the case, as she was unsure of the age of the child or how he contracted the condition.

She said that based on what she has gathered there are other children affected but they don’t have the same symptoms as the brothers. She stressed that the matter has to be investigated before facts are released to the public.

According to the World Health Organization meningitis is the infection of the meninges, the membrane covering the brain. Bacterial meningitis, the organization said is very serious because its onset is rapid and the infection is associated with a significant risk of death and may also result in mental retardation, deafness and epilepsy. It can be treated with appropriate antibiotics that also prevents spread.