Accident victim now facing life as amputee
-family wants justice
Shelly Thompson, who is now an amputee after her leg was crushed during a smash-up on Saturday morning along the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara, is recovering in hospital and her family is seeking justice.
Thompson, 50, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara and a mother of 4, had her right foot crushed as a result of the accident, while GDF Corporal Travis Pollard, 34, of Lot 105 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara suffered minor injuries.
Both Thompson and Pollard were passengers of minibus BTT 8079. Several other persons were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after sustaining minor injuries.
Neilson McKenzie, Thompson's son, told Stabroek News yesterday that after a disappointing trip to
