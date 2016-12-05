Billion-dollar Santa Fe farm eying cattle expansion

After six years and an investment of over $1.3B to date, the Santa Fe mega farm in Region 9 is waiting on government’s go ahead for an additional 20,000 acres of land to begin cattle rearing in early 2017, thus completing the first phase of the project.

“Early next year we are looking to complete an agreement with government for the lease of another 20,000 acres of land as we keep pushing aggressively ahead,” Director of Santa Fe Farms, Richard Vasconcellos told Stabroek News in an interview on Saturday on the farm.

Further, he added "We are really moving now. We have done our rice, we are comfortable with our yields and we are now going into our cattle programme aggressively. We are also looking to bring in some black belly rams from Barbados as we continue with our sheep programme…and that would complete phase one.