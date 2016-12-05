Close to 700,000 Ozs gold being aimed at next year – Trotman

Around 700,000 ounces of gold could be produced next year, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.

He was delivering the feature address on Friday at the annual awards of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the topic of `The challenges and opportunities for extractive industries in a green economy”, Trotman said that this year mining and quarrying grew significantly as a result of a “very dominant performance by gold”, which despite a significant drop in gold prices on the world market and challenges in the mining sector, has seen gold production figures continually rising in 2016.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.