Courts in Christmas grocery promotion

This Christmas 50 lucky customers shopping $49,999 and over from December 1st to 31st will be chosen for Courts’ mega grocery promotion.

A release from Courts today said that each customer will be dashing for $100,000 in groceries in 100 seconds at Bounty Supermarket. That is a total of up to $5,000,000 in groceries up for grabs.

Courts says this promotion comes on the heels of sixty customers winning $50,000 worth of groceries each in November and six customers winning $100,000 in groceries in September. Following the excitement these offers caused, Courts says it decided to increase the momentum and add even more winners and increase the value of the shopping sprees. Courts says this promotion is in addition to its Frigidaire Promotion where four lucky customers will win $500,000 in cash each by simply shopping Frigidaire at Courts in December.