Guyana voices concern to UNASUR over press release on border controversy

Guyana has registered its concern to the Secretary General of UNASUR, Dr Ernesto Samper Pizano, over a press release on the organization’s website that reported the terms of the internal political dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in which the claim to this country’s Essequibo was restated.

“The Government of Guyana wishes to clarify that the appearance of this press release on the UNASUR website, is not and cannot be an endorsement of this baseless claim by Venezuela over two-thirds of Guyana’s sovereign territory,” Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge said in written correspondence to Pizano, a former Colombian President.

Pointing to and quoting from the press release entitled "National Government and the