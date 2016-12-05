Prince Harry meets teenage mothers and TIP victims

On the last day of his visit, First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday hosted Prince Harry of Wales at a reception on the Lawns of State House where he had the opportunity to interact with teenage mothers and victims of human trafficking.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the teen mothers are part of the Women’s Empowerment Programme organised by the Women Across Differences (WAD) organisation and the victims of Trafficking in Persons (TIP), were accompanied by representatives of the Guyana Women Miners Organisation.

The release said that as he visited each table, the Prince introduced himself and chatted with the young women.