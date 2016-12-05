Sterling Products wins top Chamber award in large category
On December 1, 2016, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) recognised outstanding businesses and individuals at its 127th Annual Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony and Sterling Products Limited was awarded as the business of the year in the large category.
The following awards were made, according to a release from the GCCI:
Public Service Award of Excellence
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Business of the Year Award (Small to Medium)
Starr Computers
Business of the Year Award (Large)
Sterling Products Limited
Lifetime Achievement Award
Christopher Ram
Corporate Citizenship Award
Metro Office & Computer Supplies
Young Business Executive
Valrie Grant
Award of Innovation
New GPC Inc.
President’s Award
Gafsons Industries
Limited
Past President Award
Lance Hinds
This year’s gala took place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.
