Sterling Products wins top Chamber award in large category

On December 1, 2016, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) recognised outstanding businesses and individuals at its 127th Annual Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony and Sterling Products Limited was awarded as the business of the year in the large category.

The following awards were made, according to a release from the GCCI:

Public Service Award of Excellence

Ministry of Public Telecommunications

Business of the Year Award (Small to Medium)

Starr Computers

Business of the Year Award (Large)

Sterling Products Limited

Lifetime Achievement Award

Christopher Ram

Corporate Citizenship Award

Metro Office & Computer Supplies

Young Business Executive

Valrie Grant

Award of Innovation

New GPC Inc.

President’s Award

Gafsons Industries

Limited

Past President Award

Lance Hinds

This year’s gala took place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.