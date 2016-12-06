Bandits grab money bag from Ministry of Finance compound, shoot man

A 29 years old male supervisor is presently nursing a gunshot wound to his right thigh, having been robbed and shot by one of two bandits in the vicinity of the Ministry of Finance about 1255h.today, police said.

Investigations revealed that the victim John Brian was walking on Urquhart Street, North Cummingsburg, heading in a westerly direction when a white Premio motor car pulled up alongside him and two suspects, one armed with a handgun, exited and approached him. As a result he became afraid and ran to the Ministry of Finance’s gate and threw a haversack which was alleged to contain $3M cash, into the said compound.

The suspects went into the compound, collected the bag and were exiting when the victim tried retrieving same and in the process, the armed suspect discharged his firearm in his direction, hitting him to his right thigh and they made good their escape in the said vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the GPHC in an ambulance, where he is undergoing surgery. Investigators have retrieved a spent shell from the scene. No arrests have so far been made.

Investigations are in progress.