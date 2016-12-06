Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman
A Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was tragically killed on Sunday evening after she was crushed by a concrete wall which collapsed in the bathroom area of her house which is currently under renovation.
Dead is Shoia Malissa Europe, 30, of Lot 5 Junior Staff Compound,
