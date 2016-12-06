Kako boy died of brain damage, not meningitis – Norton

Minister of Public Health Dr George Norton said yesterday that the recent death of a nine-year-old child from Kako Village, in Region Seven was due to brain damage and not meningitis as previously suspected.

Stabroek News had reported on Sunday that Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings had confirmed a meningitis death and the hospitalisation of the brother of the child who had died. It was also incorrectly reported that the children were from Kato, Region Eight, when in fact they were from Kako.