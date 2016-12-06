Kako boy died of brain damage, not meningitis – Norton
Minister of Public Health Dr George Norton said yesterday that the recent death of a nine-year-old child from Kako Village, in Region Seven was due to brain damage and not meningitis as previously suspected.
Stabroek News had reported on Sunday that Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings had confirmed a meningitis death and the hospitalisation of the brother of the child who had died. It was also incorrectly reported that the children were from Kato, Region Eight, when in fact they were from Kako.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
Comments
About these comments