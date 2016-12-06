Minibus operators returned to Stabroek Square

Minibus operators plying the Main Street/Hospital and South Georgetown routes are back at the Stabroek Market Square conducting their operations.

The minibuses were removed to make way for a cleanup of Stabroek Square in April, and had been placed at the Avenue of the Republic and Croal Street, by the city administration.

However, Public Relations Officer of the Mayor and City Council Debra Lewis explained that the decision has now been reversed because the traffic at the new location became uncontrollable.

She said the city has since told the bus operators to return to the Stabroek Square and they readily complied. They will remain there until the city can establish a permanent minibus park.

Lewis said that before this could be done consultations would have to be held with stakeholders in the city.