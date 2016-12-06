PAHO awards journalists for excellence in health reporting
Journalists were reminded of their right to report the facts and their responsibility to be balanced in their reporting, when the Pan-American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/ WHO) hosted its annual Media Awards for Excellence in Health Journalism on Saturday last.
Speaking at the ceremony at the Pegasus Hotel, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said government will continue to guard journalists’ right to work in an environment which allows them freedom and independence, to report and comment on facts.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
Comments
About these comments