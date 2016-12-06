PAHO awards journalists for excellence in health reporting

Journalists were reminded of their right to report the facts and their responsibility to be balanced in their reporting, when the Pan-American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/ WHO) hosted its annual Media Awards for Excellence in Health Journalism on Saturday last.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Pegasus Hotel, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said government will continue to guard journalists' right to work in an environment which allows them freedom and independence, to report and comment on facts.