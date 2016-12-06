Prosecution closes case in KN grenade attack inquiry

The prosecution yesterday closed its case in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against the three men accused of throwing a grenade outside of the Kaieteur News newspaper.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers closed the prosecution’s case against Alfie Garraway, Janiel Howard and Leroy Williams after further cross-examination of Somal Sharma, the network administrator at the newspaper, for whom an arrest warrant was issued at the last hearing.

The arrest warrant for Sharma was also recalled at the request of the prosecutor.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan subsequently adjourned the matter to December 14, when both attorneys for Williams and Garraway are expected to lay over written submissions.

The charge against the three men is that they unlawfully and maliciously conspired with other persons to cause an explosion by way of using a grenade, which was likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property on June 4, 2016.