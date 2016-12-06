Teens found guilty of armed robberies

Two teens who were charged with two counts of armed robbery, including a carjacking, are now awaiting sentencing after they were found guilty of both offences yesterday.

Joshua Collins, 17, and Leroy Forde, 18, were charged with using a gun to rob Andrew Nurse of a vehicle, PVV 6825, valued $2,550,000, and Kendall Short of a $19,000 phone on September 26, at Werk-en-Rust.

Their trial, which was ongoing before Magistrate Dylon Bess, saw both defendants being found guilty of the crime yesterday.

Sentencing was deferred by the magistrate, who requested that probation reports be done for the teens. The matter was subsequently adjourned to December 13.