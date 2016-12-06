Truck driver charged with causing woman’s death
Truck driver Lloyd Gregory Williams, who is accused of causing the death of a woman along the East Bank Demerara last Friday, was yesterday granted $500,000 bail after denying the charge.
Williams, 42, of Soesdyke Public Road, was charged with causing the death of Seeta Williams by driving motor lorry GPP 1637 in a manner dangerous to the public when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
The accident occurred on December 2 at the Industrial Site Access Road, on the East Bank Demerara.
Attorney Nigel Hughes appeared on behalf of the driver and requested reasonable bail, while noting that the man has an unblemished record and has been cooperating with the police.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made no objection to bail but requested that conditions be applied if Hughes’ application was considered.
Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently granted Williams his release on $500,000 bail and ordered that he lodge his passport and report to the Madewini Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.
The matter was then adjourned to January 9.
