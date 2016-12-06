US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
– was found sawing off victim’s neck in Queens
A US-based Guyanese man was yesterday charged with murder after nearly decapitating his wife during the course of an argument in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York.
According to a report from the New York Post, Prem Rampersaud was taken into custody after two persons discovered him while he was in the process of sawing through the woman's neck.
