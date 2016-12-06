Whim family pleads for help after Africanized bees kill pets

A Whim, Corentyne family is pleading with the Region Six authorities for assistance after their pet monkey and dog were attacked and killed by a swarm of Africanized bees on Sunday last. According to residents of the area, the bee nest is on a vacant lot that is state owned.

Whim resident Marlon Cort told Stabroek News that early Sunday morning his son was carrying out his daily chores when the bees launched their attack. The man said that his son,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.