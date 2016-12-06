Woman, 60, other, jailed and fined for aiding in ganja trafficking

A 60-year-old woman was one of two persons who were sentenced to three years in jail and fined $8.4 million yesterday after they pleaded guilty to aiding in the trafficking of ganja.

Shirley Sinclair, of 41 Cooper and Sussex streets, and Nigel Lewis, 41, of James and King Edward Street, Albouystown, pleaded guilty to separate charges read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge against Sinclair stated that on November 26, at David Street, she aided a person or persons unknown along with Lewis to traffic 5.612 kilos of cannabis.

The charge against Lewis stated that he committed the same offence along with Sinclair.

In addition to the sentence, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan also ordered that they each pay a fine of $8,418,000.