Bids opened for design and supervision of St Rose’s reconstruction
Bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for design and supervision services for the reconstruction of St Rose’s High School.
The companies and their bids are as follows:…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Accident victim now facing life as amputee
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
-
Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman
Comments
About these comments