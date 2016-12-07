Brazilian charged over Cuyuni backdam murder

A Brazilian national was yesterday charged with murdering his workmate, who was found dead in a pit one week ago.

Makael Jackson D’Silva, 24, was yesterday charged with murdering Kido Lewis between November 29 and November 30, at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River.

D’Silva was not required to enter a plea.

With the aid of a translator, the court heard that D’Silva worked in Dukwari Backdam.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter to December 15, when it will be heard at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

On November 29, the defendant and Lewis were seen around 4pm leaving the mining village but around 10 am the following day only the Brazilian national returned.

The General Manager and a group of workers followed a trail of blood and discovered Lewis’ lifeless body, with multiple wounds, some distance away from the camp.