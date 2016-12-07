Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife

The daughter of Rajwantie Baldeo, the US-based Guyanese woman who was knifed to death in Queens, New York, just after midnight on Sunday, says her mother and the suspect shared a very abusive relationship and he had threathend to end her life before.

Shalini Ronaldo Ramjiawan told Stabroek News yesterday that the suspect, Prem Rampersaud, and her mother had been married for 30 years. Their relationship, she said, was characterised by violence and her mother was subject to severe abuse at the hands of the man. "Couple month before mommy (Baldeo) went to New York, they did separate and he did pull a knife on her and tell she he will kill she before," Ramjiawan said.