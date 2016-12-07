Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife
-couple shared abusive relationship over 30 years
The daughter of Rajwantie Baldeo, the US-based Guyanese woman who was knifed to death in Queens, New York, just after midnight on Sunday, says her mother and the suspect shared a very abusive relationship and he had threathend to end her life before.
Shalini Ronaldo Ramjiawan told Stabroek News yesterday that the suspect, Prem Rampersaud, and her mother had been married for 30 years. Their relationship, she said, was characterised by violence and her mother was subject to severe abuse at the hands of the man. “Couple month before mommy (Baldeo) went to New York, they did separate and he did pull a knife on her and tell she he will kill she before,” Ramjiawan said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Accident victim now facing life as amputee
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
-
Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman
Comments
About these comments