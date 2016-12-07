Finance Minister, BoG Governor reject claim of looming foreign exchange crisis

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and Governor of the Bank of Guyana, Dr Gobind Ganga have rejected a claim in an article appearing in yesterday’s Kaieteur News that a major foreign currency crisis looms.

Dr Ganga however disclosed that there has been a rise in Trinidadian and Barbadian dollars in the economy which suggested that they are being used for the purchase of US currency here.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.