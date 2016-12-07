Fourteen-year-old cyclist dies in Diamond accident

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 19:00h. last evening on the Diamond Public Road, EBD, that resulted in the death of pedal cyclist Mark Mc Koy, 14 years, of Cinema Street, Diamond, EBD.

Enquiries disclosed that Mini Bus number BVV 989 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road, whilst the pedal cyclist was proceeding north on the western side of the road, towing a male on the handle of the cycle. It was alleged, police said, that the cyclist swerved in an eastern direction into the path of the mini bus, during which the pillion rider jumped off and the cyclist collided with the bus. As a result of the impact, the cyclist who fell onto the road surface, was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in an unconscious state and died soon afterwards whilst receiving treatment. The driver, 46 years of Kaneville, Grove EBD, who was given a breathalyzer test and recorded no alcohol on his breath, is in custody, assisting with the investigation.