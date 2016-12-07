Gov’t ‘cannot skimp’ on investment in education -Roopnaraine
Recognising that the education sector is in a crisis, the Ministry of Education will focus next year on improving teacher training, increasing instructional time for students, improving monitoring and evaluation and better monitoring supervision of capital projects, Education Minister Dr Rupert Roopnaraine said yesterday.
Underscoring the government's commitment to the sector,
