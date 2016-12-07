NIS holding old age pension outreach

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will on Friday, December 9 hold an outreach for contributors who are 55 years and over and would be eligible for an Old Age Benefit at age 60.

A release from the NIS said that its “Pension Readiness Public Outreach” would be held at the Brickdam and Winterplace Place Office from 10:00hrs.

It said that contributors are encouraged to take along the following documents where applicable.