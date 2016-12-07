NIS holding old age pension outreach
The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will on Friday, December 9 hold an outreach for contributors who are 55 years and over and would be eligible for an Old Age Benefit at age 60.
A release from the NIS said that its “Pension Readiness Public Outreach” would be held at the Brickdam and Winterplace Place Office from 10:00hrs.
It said that contributors are encouraged to take along the following documents where applicable.
- NIS and identification cards
- Birth Certificate
- Affidavit of identity (to support call names)
- Deed Poll (to change your name)
- Statutory Declaration (To show how name on birth certificate was changed to current name)
- Passport (can be used as a supporting document, along with birth certificate for overseas applicants)
- Petition for change of name (overseas applicants)
- Divorce absolute (Not the decree nisi)
- Documents that are in foreign language must be translated to English.
