NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead
The New York-based, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association (COBA) is offering a US$50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Alastasia Bryan, a New York Corrections Officer born to Guyanese parents.
Bryan, the 25 year old daughter of Guyanese Donald and Ingrid Bryan, was shot five times on Sunday while entering her car on her way to work.
