Suspect held over West Ruimveldt murder identified as triggerman in second killing

A suspect in custody for the recent murder of West Ruimveldt resident Paul Rodney has been identified as the shooter in a fatal robbery.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday told Stabroek News that the witness was identified as the person who shot and robbed Gregory Garraway more than two months ago, resulting in his death.

The case file has since been sent for legal advice and the suspect is likely to be charged with the two murders along with unlawful possession of the firearm.