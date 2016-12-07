Suspect held over West Ruimveldt murder identified as triggerman in second killing
A suspect in custody for the recent murder of West Ruimveldt resident Paul Rodney has been identified as the shooter in a fatal robbery.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday told Stabroek News that the witness was identified as the person who shot and robbed Gregory Garraway more than two months ago, resulting in his death.
The case file has since been sent for legal advice and the suspect is likely to be charged with the two murders along with unlawful possession of the firearm.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Accident victim now facing life as amputee
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
-
Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman
Comments
About these comments