Twenty-one deportees here from US

Twenty-one deportees arrived from the United States of America (USA) yesterday afternoon after serving jail terms and those who were charged with serious offences will be monitored.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who told Stabroek News yesterday that the deportees were charged and convicted in the USA for offences such as rape, narcotics possession, fraud, larceny, homicide, weapon possession and assault.

The deportees arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri around 3pm yesterday and were escorted under tight security to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary where they were processed and subsequently released.

“Those who were convicted for serious offences have been asked to report to the police on a regular basis and they will be monitored”, Blanhum said.

 

