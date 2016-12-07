‘We are in this for the long haul’
-Nigel’s Supermarket aiming to rebound after scaling down By Marcelle Thomas
A shift in approach by creditors and financiers, compounded by market forces and emerging businesses, has caused the Georgetown-based Nigel’s Supermarket to significantly scale down its operations.
However, proprietor Nigel Johnson says he will do all in his power to return the business to its former glory as one of the country's leading supermarkets. "The answer is no, we are not closing. We are in this for the long haul," Johnson told Stabroek News, when asked if he was closing down the supermarket.
