Bank of Guyana halts purchase of T&T, Bds dollars to stabilize foreign exchange market

Until further notice, the Bank of Guyana will no longer be buying Trinidad and Barbados currency from cambios, a decision taken in the aim of stabilizing the foreign exchange market.

“We have temporarily stopped buying Trinidad and Tobago as well as Barbadian currency from cambios,” Governor of the Bank of Guyana Gobind Ganga told a press conference yesterday.

Gobind Ganga

“However, individuals can still come to the central bank with legitimate transactions for these currencies,” he was quick to add.

The Bank of Guyana Governor explained that the press conference was called …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Murder sentence against Guyanese man upheld in Barbados

default placeholder

CH&PA suffers another setback over core homes

default placeholder

GuySuCo concerned about sabotage

Teen on pedal cycle killed in collision with minibus at Diamond

Re-privatisation of sugar will be ‘monumental mistake’

Fire guts Canefield home

Procurement body to shortlist applicants for three key posts – Corbin

default placeholder

Banks DIH repurchases 15% of shares from Barbados company

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder

  2. Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm

  3. Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  4. Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife

  5. Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old

  6. ‘We are in this for the long haul’

  7. NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead

  8. Twenty-one deportees here from US

  9. Prince Harry arrives


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Song from Bina Hill

GALLERY: Canadian High Commission hosts Christmas concert

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

Photo

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?