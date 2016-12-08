Bank of Guyana halts purchase of T&T, Bds dollars to stabilize foreign exchange market
Until further notice, the Bank of Guyana will no longer be buying Trinidad and Barbados currency from cambios, a decision taken in the aim of stabilizing the foreign exchange market.
“We have temporarily stopped buying Trinidad and Tobago as well as Barbadian currency from cambios,” Governor of the Bank of Guyana Gobind Ganga told a press conference yesterday.
“However, individuals can still come to the central bank with legitimate transactions for these currencies,” he was quick to add.
The Bank of Guyana Governor explained that the press conference was called
